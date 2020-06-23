Okram Ibobi SIngh, Former Manipur CM, Summoned by CBI in Rs 332 Crore Misappropriation Case Amid Political Crisis in State

Imphal, June 23: Amid a political crisis in Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh, a former state chief minister and Congress leader, has been summoned by the Central Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crores. Ibobi Singh will be questioned by the investigative agency on Wednesday.

There are allegations that Singh as chairman of Manipur Development Society was involved in embezzlement of 332 crore government funds. During his tenure of eights, Rs 518 crores were reportedly given to MDC for development work. The agency claimed that only Rs 186 crore were used. The CBI had taken over the case involving Ibobi Singh on November 20 last year. The agency had also conducted searches at Singh’s residence and several Indian Air Force officers. Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble.

The former Manipur CM has been summoned amid political turmoil which surfaced in the state last week after several MLA withdrew support to the BJP government in the state. According to a report published in India Today, four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, who had withdrawn support to the N Biren Singh government-led government in the state, have left Singh camp. Reportedly, the development came after Assam Minister Himanta Biswas intervened in the matter.

Last week, nine MLAs withdrew support from the Biren Singh government, including four NPP legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. Out of the total defected members, three were from the ruling party, one from TMC and one independent.