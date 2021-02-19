Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk-In-Interview Dates Released; Check All Details Here

Oil India Recruitment 2021: The Oil India Limited has announced to conduct a walk-in-interview and a skill test for the post of Fishing Operator, LPG Operator, Drilling/ Workover Assistant Operator Drilling/ Workover operator and Drilling/ Workover Mechanic.

All the applicants who fulfil the eligibility criteria as per the official notice can appear in the interview round scheduled to be held in Duliajan, Assam, between February 25 and March 22, 2021. The candidates have to register themselves for the interview or skill test at the venue between 7 am and 11 am on the designated dates.

As per the OIL recruitment 2021 dates, the interview for Contractual Fishing Operator will be held on February 25, Contractual LPG Operator on March 1, Contractual Drilling/Workover Operator on March 8, Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic on March 15 and Contractual Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator on March 22.

The walk-interview, skill test or personal assessment will be held in the Employee Welfare Office, Employee Relations Department, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

Direct link to OIL Recruitment 2021 notification

“Oil India Limited intends to engage following personnel (domicile of Assam and its production & exploration areas of Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for an immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The contractual engagement requirement mentioned hereunder may entail working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas,” read an official statement.

OIL India Recruitment 2021: Documents Required On The Day Of Interview

01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph

Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority

Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10

Marksheet and Pass Certificate of essential educational qualification i.e. Diploma in Engineering in the relevant discipline / Bachelor’s Degree in Science Stream / Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training

OIL India Recruitment 2021: Work Experience Certificate

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC)

Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections

Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen

No-Objection Certificate from concerned employers, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

OIL India Recruitment 2021: Period of Contractual Engagement

As per the OIL recruitment advertisement, the candidates shortlisted from the interview will be engaged purely on a contractual basis. The initial period will be for six months. However, the six months period can also be extended depending on the requirement of the department involved, job performance, conduct, and physical fitness. The total period of the above contractual engagement will be a maximum of 12 months only, the official statement said.