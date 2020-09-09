OIL Engineer Electrocuted to Death at Assam’s Baghjan Blowout Site

An 25-year-old electrical engineer, who was working with Oil India Limited (OIL) at their Baghjan oil field in Assam's Tinsukia district, died by electrocution on Wednesday, 9 September.

The young engineer, a resident of Guwahati, has been identified as Arnab Kishore Bordoloi.

"Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, an electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down & lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by doctor at site & was taken to AMC where he was declared dead," tweeted OIL.

"The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. A team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident," it added.

Speaking to East Mojo, an OIL spokesperson said that Bordoloi was testing an electrical cable connected to a generator set to supply power for welding purposes when the incident took place.

"The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. This is a very tragic incident and has created a pall of gloom in OIL. A Team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident,” said the spokesperson, Tridiv Hazarika.

The Baghjan oil field was in news recently when in June a massive fire broke out at well number 5 of the plant, following a gas blowout that had begun in end of May. The incident caused massive destruction to livelihoods in the area, apart from causing major ecological damage.

(With inputs from East Mojo)

