OIC invite a very big diplomatic victory of India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) invite to India a ''diplomatic victory'' as it has never happened in the past. Rajnath added that the entire world was united against terrorism. ''Entire world stands together against terrorism. No representative of India used to be invited to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) but India's image has become such, that OIC invited India for the first time. It is a diplomatic victory,'' Singh said at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli.