Oh No! Ranveer Singh gets injured on the 'Padmavati' sets, continues to shoot

The always high-on-energy Ranveer Singh recently hurt himself on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmavati' but continued to shoot showcasing his dedication. An immediate aid was provided to the actor on the sets and he resumed with shooting without further delay. While shooting the climax of the film, Ranveer injured himself on the head but the actor didn't let this interfere with the shoot. A source close to the actor said, "Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till the 'cut' was announced." It was only after Ranveer started bleeding profusely from the head that everyone realised that he had hurt himself badly. "Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than letting his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day's work. He requires stitches on the head for which he visited the doctor late Friday evening," the source added. Well, while he was getting his aid at the hospital, his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone was waiting at Ranveer's residence to meet him. Ranveer is playing the character of Alauddin Khilji, a tyrant from 14th century India, in the magnum opus 'Padmavati,' along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The magnum opus is slated to release on November 18.