Official logo for 30th TT Asian Cup launched

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) President Vipul Mittra on Sunday launched the logo of the upcoming 30th Table Tennis Asian Cup 2017 at The Arena by TransStadia here.

The $50,000 prize money tournament, to be hosted by GSTTA under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India and Asian Table Tennis Union, is scheduled from September 15 to 17.

The tournament will see participation of top 32 paddlers in men's and women's categories from the Asian continent.

Women's Olympic Team gold medallist Liu Shiwen and former Asian Cup champion and world No.2 Fan Zhendong will start as favourites in women's and men's category respectively.

"Liu Shiwen and Fan Zhendong have confirmed their participation. Besides we will have Jun Mizutani and Wong Chung Tin showcasing their talent," Mittra said.

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will be flag-bearer for India. The tournament is supported by Sports Authority of Gujarat while The Arena by TransStadia will be the venue partner.

"Without support of the Gujarat government's tournament of this magnitude would have not been possible. We are happy to have Udit Sheth's TransStadia are on the board as venue partner," Mittra said.

