To offer prayer at Ram Janmabhoomi is my fundamental right: Subramanian Swamy

A day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear the Ayodhya title suit, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday moved a plea before the top court asserting that he has the fundamental right to offer prayer at the disputed site. Subsequently, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked Swamy to be present in the court during the hearing of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case on Tuesday. "According to the Constitution, I have the fundamental right to offer prayer there because faith says that Ram was born there. Faith cannot be questioned by a Supreme Court or the Constitution," Swamy told ANI. "I want that Court should decide about my fundamental right to offer prayer there. If it is decided then the government must provide my right to me. Rights of other parties pertain only to the right to property and compensation. Right to faith comes before these rights," said Swamy.