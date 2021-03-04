ODOP-linked traditional industry second biggest contributor to UP's economy during pandemic: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the traditional industry associated with his government's 'One District One Product' scheme was the second biggest contributor to the state economy after agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ODOP scheme, he said, is the basis of self-sufficiency for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at a loan distribution camp at Mahant Digvijaynath Park here.

'During the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional industry associated with ODOP contributed the most to the state economy after agriculture. The government is making efforts for the economic inclusion of rural areas and empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth to make them self-reliant,' the chief minister said.

'Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has set a target of making India a 5 trillion USD economy and we have to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion USD economy,' he said.

The chief minister said a large number of people got employment and loans were given to 50 lakh MSME units in the state in the last four years.

'The state economy, which used to be at the 5th or 6th place in the country, reached the second position. The per capita income increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 95,000. Soon we'll be able to reach the national average,' he said.

The people of the state who returned home from other parts of the country during the pandemic are earning livelihoods after joining traditional businesses, Adityanath said.

More than 7 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in the state, with 17.5 lakh in Gorakhpur alone. The benefits of government schemes are reaching the accounts of beneficiaries directly, he said.

The chief minister expressed happiness over 5,895 beneficiaries from Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Kushinagar, Balia and Mau, etc. getting loans worth Rs 3.75 crore at the fair.

These beneficiaries will become businessmen and provide employment to others, he said.

At the event, Adityanath also distributed loan certificates to the beneficiaries. PTI CORR SAB DIV