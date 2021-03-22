Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra passes away at 86; CM Naveen Patnaik pays tributes, announces state funeral

Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of legendary classical dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra, has died due to old age-related ailments, family sources said on 21 March. She was 86.

Mohapatra, who hailed from Khurda, died at her residence in Bhubaneswar around 11.20 pm on 20 March, they said. She is survived by her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra, who are also Odissi dance gurus.

Starting her dancing career at an early age at the Annapurna Theatre A in Puri in 1947, Laxmipriya came in contact with Kelucharan Mohapatra at the Annapurna Theatre B in Cuttack. Though he was an expert in the Odissi and Gotipua (a dance considered the precursor of Odissi) dance forms, Kelucharan was then performing as a tabla player in the theatre. They got married in 1947.

A popular presence on stage, Lamxipriya featured in plays such as Bharasa, Ta poi, Kalapahada and Dasavatara, reports Times of India. Later, she quit her profession. She has also acted in Odia movies like Manika Jodi and Suryamukhi. She is said to be the first woman to perform Gotipua on stage, and the first dancer to perform Odissi on stage, reports The Hindu.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death and paid tributes to the dancer while recalling her contribution in promoting Odissi dance. He announced a state funeral for Mohapatra at Swargadwar in Puri.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

