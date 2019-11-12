Odisha's oldest cultural festival 'Baliyatra' begins

On the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima, the oldest cultural and business trade fair 'Baliyatra' of Odisha began in Cuttack on November 12. State Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro inaugurated the festival. Indonesia Ambassador to India Sidhato Reza Suryodipuro also joined the inaugural function. The festival will continue till November 19. It is being held at the Baliyatra grounds on the bank of river Mahanadi. Around 1,000 makeshift stalls have come up for this year's festival. 'Baliyatra' is held every year to celebrate glorious maritime history of Odisha. The festival attracts thousands of visitors every year.