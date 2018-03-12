OdishaParb 2018 was a sheer delight for food enthusiasts

India is a diverse country amalgamating the uniqueness and richness of varied cultures and traditions. Recently the mighty India Gate in New Delhi witnessed the magnificent colors of Odisha at OdishaParb 2018. Echoing the poise of the state, the festival was a sheer delight for food enthusiasts presenting a wide range of both vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes.The entire food court was designed in a fort style, reflecting the ambience of “BaarahMaasiTeraParba”, which reflects Odisha’s passion for festivals in one calendar year. Odisha’s mouth watering street food like, Cuttakchaat and enduripitha became visitor’s favorite at once. It was enthralling to know, that even the dishes had their stories to recite.People from different Indian states and countries come to witness the unique cultural heritage of the coastal state at the OdishaParb 2018 and return with an experience that will have a lasting impression on them.