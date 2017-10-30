Odisha Tennis Premier League from November 19

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) The Odisha Tennis Premier League (OTPL), the biggest tennis tournament in the state so far, will take place at the Kalinga Stadium from November 19-23, it was announced on Monday.

The Neelachal Tennis Academy will organise the tournament, said Dilip Mohanty, the tournament director.

The academy is one of the leading tennis academies in the country affiliated to Professional Tennis Registry in the US.

The trophy of the OTPL was unveiled in the presence of players of different teams, mentors and other dignitaries.

Each team will consist of four players categorised as A, B, C and D.

A total of 32 players from the state will be participating in the Tennis Premier League 2017 franchised by 8 teams named Angul Acers, Bhadrak Victors, Cuttack Conquerors, Khordha Warriors, Kendrapada Contenders, Puri Wavers, Sambalpur Shooters and Sundergarh Veerans.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had released the logo and T-Shirt for OTPL.

--IANS

cd/gau/mr