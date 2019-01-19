Odisha showcases investment opportunities at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Gandhinagar/Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (IANS) The Odisha government showcased its investment opportunities at a roadshow during the "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019" in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

In all, 116 investors from Gujarat attended the investors' meet to learn more about the investment opportunities provided by Odisha.

These investors represented a variety of sectors in manufacturing ranging from textiles and apparel, chemicals and petrochemicals, food processing and downstream industries in metals, among others.

"Odisha is emerging as the preferred manufacturing destination and manufacturing hub of eastern India. With able and stable governance, progressive policies, competitive cost and ease of doing business, availability of raw materials, industry-ready infrastructure and skilled manpower, Odisha beckons Gujarat-based industries to explore new growth opportunities," said Nitin Jawale, MD, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL).

He said the successful operations of companies such as Adani Group, Welspun and Manpasand Beverages are a testimony to Odisha's potential.

The government held a series of one-to-one meetings with investors who expressed their keenness to explore Odisha for greenfield projects and benefit from the state's proactive business reforms and facilitation mechanisms.

--IANS

cd/nir