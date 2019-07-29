'Odisha Rasagola' receives Geographical Indication Tag

Odisha received the official recognition for its 'Odisha's Rasagola' from Geographical Indication (GI) of India. Odisha had moved the GI Registry for GI tag for its own version of Rasagola after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its 'Banglar Rasgulla' in 2017. Last year a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed in Odisha High Court seeking GI tag for Odisha's Rasagola. The GI Tag of 'Odisha Rasagola' will be valid until February 22, 2028. While speaking to ANI, the president of said, "Today Odisha got GI tag for Odisha's Rasagola. We are very happy with the move."