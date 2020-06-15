Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020: Special OJEE 2020 online application for BTech admissions extended till 30 June; check at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has extended the last date of submission of online application form for special OJEE for B.Tech courses. According to the latest dates, candidates can submit the OJEE 2020 application till 30 June.

The last date for online fee payment has also been extended till 5 July.

The OJEE authorities have also notified that the detailed schedule regarding dates of examination and downloading of admit cards will be informed after 30 June, following the assessment of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The OJEE 2020 application forms are available on the official website - ojee.nic.in.

Willing and eligible candidates can also apply for Special OJEE for B.Tech courses 2020 by directly clicking on this link -

In May, OJEE announced that it will conduct joint entrance examination for B.Tech as an integral part of OJEE 2020 instead of as a separate exam.

OJEE Chairman said that the examination will be held only for students who were unable to appear in the JEE (Main)-2020 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), due to some reason.

Candidates who have already appeared or are going to appear in JEE (Main) 2020 for B.Tech admission are "not required" to appear the Special OJEE 2020.

The exam will be held to fill vacant seats left out after first phase OJEE counselling. The application process for OJEE B.Tech began on 12 May and was scheduled to conclude on 31 May.

According to a report by NDTV, OJEE B.Tech will be computer-based (CBT). The counselling for candidates who clear the special OJEE exam 2020 will be held for the vacant seats left after the first phase counseling based on JEE Main merit list.

