Odisha govt signs MoU with NCDC for promoting Farmer Producer Organisation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 12 (ANI): An MoU has been signed between the Government of Odisha and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC) at Krushi Bhawan on Friday for the promotion and management of Farmer Producer Organisation.

This MoU is based on Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) Promotion and Management with central sector scheme.

The MoU has been signed between Rohit Kumar Lenka, Director of Horticulture on behalf of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, Government of Odisha and Shardul, S. Yadav, Regional Director, NCDC in the presence of Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Special Secretary, A and FE Department.

Under this Central scheme, NCCD will be formed Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs) and will impart training, proper guidance to the small and marginal farmers of Odisha to face various challenges in production, technical knowhow, quality of production, optimum price realisation, credit, seed production, processing, utilisation and marketing. These FPOs will be governed/managed as per the Cooperative Society Act.

This Central Section scheme is being implemented in the State for benefit of the farmers due to their able guidance, hard-working efficiencies and strong determination and will power quick disposals. (ANI)

