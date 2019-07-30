Odisha govt seeks GI tag for delicacies 'Arisa Pitha', 'Chhena Poda'

After bagging much-awaited Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 'Rasagola', Odisha government to now explore the opportunity of getting GI tag for 'Arisa Pitha' and 'Chhena Poda'. These traditional Odia delicacies have now gained momentum from various parts of the state. The topic was raised by BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra in Odisha Assembly on July 29. Odisha received the official recognition for its 'Odisha's Rasagola' from Geographical Indication (GI) of India on July 29.