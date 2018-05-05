Odisha Govt has failed to popularize Chilika Lake on global scale: Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan attended Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat Scheme under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in Mangalajodi on Saturday. While addressing the gathering in the district, Minister Pradhan lamented on Odisha Government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to popularize Asia's largest salt water lake Chilike Lake. "Chilika Lake is such a popular tourist spot, but Odisha Government and CM Naveen Patnaik have failed to provide popularity to the attraction on a global scale", said Petroleum Minister. "The Government has also failed to provide toilets to people of the state, while PM Narendra Modi wants to provide all facilities in every village of India such as Pure fuel, pure water, Electric, House and basic amenities", he added.