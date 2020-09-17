Odisha Governor, CM greet PM on his birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished him good health and long life.

As the Prime Minister turned 70 on Thursday, Ganeshi Lal prayed to the almighty for his good health and long life.

'Honble Governor wishes Honble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday and prays the almighty for his Good health and longevity,' said the Governors official Twitter handle in a post.

The chief minister took to Twitter to greet the Prime Minister. 'Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,' Patnaik tweeted.

Hailing Modi as the most popular leader in the world and an illustrious Prime Minister of the country, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed to Lord Jagannath for his long life and good health. 'Modi Ji has been making ceaseless efforts to build an empowered and Atmanirbhar Bharat through strong will power, decisive leadership, hard work and an inclusive approach,' he said in a message.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Sarangi wished the Prime Minister good health and long life and expressed optimism that his resolve to place the poor and deprived sections on the path of development will soon become a reality.

Among others, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty and Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi greeted Modi on his birthday.

'In @narendramodi Ji, India has a leader with enormous popularity, admired worldwide, championing social reforms & implementing policies that improve the lives of ordinary people & reinforce our security. Heartfelt greetings on his birthday, & prayers for his long & healthy life,' Panda said in a Twitter post.

'On the 70th birthday of Honble PM @narendramodi, I convey my best wishes. All my prayers to God for his good health, fortune, energy, happiness and long life. May he keep leading us for years to come!', Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, tweeted.

The state unit of BJP is celebrating the Prime Ministers birthday as 'Sewa Divas' and organising a number of social service and welfare programmes on the occasion.

BJP is observing service week from September 14 to 20 as part of Modis birthday celebrations across the state.

Party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders are performing social work including distribution of masks, sanitisers, food and other articles while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

This apart, they are organising plantation, medical service, blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat events and plastic-free campaigns.