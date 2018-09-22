Odisha gets its second AAI airport in Jharsuguda

Odisha got its second airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an Airports Authority of India's airport in Jhasuguda on Saturday. Till now, Bhubaneswar was the only operational AAI airport in Odisha and the Jharsuguda airport will become the second in the resource-rich state. The airport is developed under UDAN and will put Odisha on the aviation map. Addressing a public rally after the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said that the location of the airport will cater to the needs of the people of Odisha. Prime Minister Modi also assured the people of Odisha that the AAI is working towards developing three more airports in the state. With a terminal area of 4,000 sq metre, the newly inaugurated airport has been developed over an area of 909.22 acres and at an estimated project cost of 210 crore rupees. In terms of sustainability, the Jharsuguda Airport boasts of features like LED lighting, solar power system, rainwater harvesting, re-use of treated water, and use of environment-friendly building materials. Besides providing affordable air connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Ranchi, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar, the airport will also open up new job opportunities in the area, help in the development of remote areas and promote tourism, trade and commerce in the state.