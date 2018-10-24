Odisha would be gateway to PM's vision of rapid development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Odisha would become the gateway of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of rapid development as industrialisation among others would be rapidly developed in the state. Talking about resources and scope of development in Odisha, Pradhan said, "It is PM's vision that in the Eastern India industrialisation, agricultural development among others will be rapidly developed and its gateway would be Odisha. Today Odisha has 5000 km long national highway and apart from the road plan of state government we are planning to connect another 5000 km stretch of NH with it."