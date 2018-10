Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates Asia Rugby Sevens U18 Girls Championship

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Asia Rugby Sevens U18 Girls Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. It is the first time that Rugby championship of international level is being held in India. Hong Kong, China, UAE, Philippines, Laos, Qatar, Nepal and China are participating in the championship apart from India. Odisha CM also felicitated Asian Games 2018 gold medalist Swapna Barman on the occasion. India defeated UAE by 22-5 in the opening game.