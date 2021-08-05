Odisha CM lauded for India’s Olympic hockey medal win after 41 years

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) As the entire nation plunged into celebrations after Indian Men’s Hockey Team lifted a medal in the Olympics after 41 years, greetings poured in from across the country for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a patron of the national game during its dark period.

The Odisha government, which became an official sponsor of the national hockey teams, both men and women, in 2018, ultimately reaped the credit, though Patnaik was initially criticised for spending Rs 100 crore from the public exchequer of the poor state.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it secured an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to secure the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Odisha Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “Acknowledging #Odisha’s support for Indian Men’s & Women’s #Hockey teams who performed outstandingly well at #Tokyo2020, Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh hailed CM@Naveen_Odisha in the August House for his continued support, unwavering faith in hockey players.” While Singh was reading out a statement on the success of the Indian Men’s Team and the contribution of Patnaik, members welcomed it by thumping the desks in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Manpreet Singh, in a video message said: “The dream won’t be possible without the encouragement & vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik ji.” Describing this as a special moment, he said, 'At a time when Cricket was popular, the Odisha CM reposed his faith in Indian Hockey and boosted our morale with all backing.” Patnaik's vision and foresight for Hockey helped us achieve this remarkable feat, Singh added.

The chief minister on his part, in a Twitter post said: “A billion salute to the proud captain, @manpreetpawar07 and the entire team of Indian Men’s Hockey. Your second home, #Odisha is looking forward to welcoming you on 17th August.” He earlier spoke to members of the Indian men's hockey team over the telephone and congratulated them for winning an Olympic medal after 41 years.

'Brilliant in Blue. Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire a generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future,' Patnaik tweeted.

'Many congratulations... the whole of India is so excited, as is Odisha, of course. We are all behind you and wish you the very best,' Patnaik also said in a video interaction with members of the team.

The Odisha government had signed an agreement with Hockey India in 2018 to sponsor men's, women's and junior national teams for five years.

The state government has committed to invest Rs 150 crore during the period for the development of hockey in the country.

The Odisha Olympic Association is overwhelmed by the performance of two Odia star hockey players Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas.

The two Odia players will be given a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each as promised, the association said in a statement.

The CM also spoke to the mothers of Rohidas and Lakra, both residents of Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

“Your sons have made the country proud,” Patnaik said while talking to the family members over video conferencing.

The chief minister's office has received numerous telephone calls from across the country for the state government's effort to uplift the game, an official said.

Patnaik had announced that his government will provide Rs 6 crore to those winning gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Besides, Rs 15 lakh would be given to each of the athletes from the state, who qualified for the Games.

Immediately after the historic ‘bronze medal’ win, ex-Olympian Ashish Ballal lauded Rohidas’ performance in the Olympics match.

“Amit is the silent hero. He managed to stop 15 penalty corners. It’s difficult to stop a ball approaching at a speed of 200 kmph. Goalkeeper Sreejesh is the backbone of this Indian team,” said the former Indian goalkeeper.

Former Olympian from Odisha, Dilip Tirkey, who also hailed from Rohidas’ Saunamara village under Balisankara block of Sundergarh district, said: “What we couldn’t achieve has been fulfilled today. History has been created.' There was also a grand celebration at the Panposh Sports Hostel where Amit started his career in Hockey. He was initially a forward, but Bijay Lakra – his coach at Sports Hostel, Panposh — advised him to switch to defence because of a good physique and capacity to take the load. Today, his coach was proven right. PTI AAM NN NN