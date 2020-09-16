Odisha braces for heavy rains, north India witnesses hot weather

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Odisha government put all districts on alert on Wednesday after the IMD warned of heavy rains in the state from September 20 to 23, while the northern part of the country witnessed largely dry and hot weather.

Rains eluded Delhi for the eighth consecutive day. There was no relief from the heat for the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as the mercury settled at above normal levels.

Delhi has recorded 77 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, last recorded rainfall (1.3 mm) on September 8.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the MeT department said.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual 614.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

In Odisha, the IMD said, heavy rainfall is likely for four days from September 20 due to a fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

It advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea during this period.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas around September 20, said H R Biswas, director of the Bhubaneswar meteorological centre.

Under its influence, there will be widespread rainfall over Odisha from September 20 to 23, he said.

Squally weather will be experienced, and surface winds with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph are likely to blow over the northeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, he added.

In view of the warning, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena asked district administrations to remain in a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality.

This will be the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the first week of August.

Low-pressure systems developed over the Bay of Bengal on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state.

Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering widespread rainfall in several areas in south Odisha.

In Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in the last 24 hours till Wednesday afternoon, the meteorological centre in Lucknow said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also occurred at isolated places over the state during the period, it said.

The weather department said rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the state on Friday.

Residents of Haryana and Punjab reeled under hot weather conditions as the maximum temperatures settled at above normal limits.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states with a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius -- three notches above the season's average, according to the meteorological centre in Chandigarh.

Narnaul recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, while Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures at 35.6 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail at most places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.