Odisha Artist Creates Miniature Art of Joe Biden in Glass Bottle Ahead of Inauguration

As a tribute, an artist based in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar has created a miniature portrait of US President-elect Joe Biden in a glass bottle ahead of his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

According to a report by ANI, the artist named L Eswar Rao made the miniature piece of art in seven days. He used stone, glass, paper and clay to make it. It measures 6.5 inch X 4 inch and is fitted inside a glass bottle. Rao told ANI he hopes that relations between India and the US will strengthen after Biden's administration comes into power.

Many other Indian artists have also created artworks to extend their best wishes to the new administration.

An artist from Amritsar in Punjab created portraits of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and said that he wants to gift it to them ahead of their oath taking ceremony.

Punjab: An artist in Amritsar paints portrait of US President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. "I want to gift these to them as they'll be taking oath tomorrow. It's matter of great pride to see Kamala Harris becoming Vice President," says Jagjot Singh Rubal pic.twitter.com/g7HtzrO7aQ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

In just a few more hours, the United States will get its new President and Vice President. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the USA, while Indian-origin politician Kamala Harris will take oath as the 49th Vice President on Wednesday. Kamala will also become the first woman Vice President of the USA.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to 78-year-old Biden just after the clock strikes 12 (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

The historic inauguration will be held under an unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who is skipping the event.

Story continues

Biden will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden.

Not just Biden, Kamala Harris too has a huge fan following in India, especially because of her Indian-American roots. Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.

A tiny village in Tamil Nadu has been rallying behind Harris ever since her candidature was announced. They had even performed a special pooja for her before the US Election results last year. Now, ahead of her oath taking ceremony, the village has been celebrating her victory.

Read: Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village in Tamil Nadu Cheers for Her Before Swearing-in as American VP

Read: Idlis, Shoes, Victory Speeches and Vogue: The Times Kamala Harris Made Headlines in India

In her maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.