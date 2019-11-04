Odd-even scheme comes into force in Delhi

Odd-even scheme came into force in Delhi on Nov 04. Traffic police fined a driver for using an odd numbered vehicle near India Gate. Meanwhile, Traffic police fined another driver near ITO while driver said he was not aware of the scheme. The driver of the vehicle, Shubham said, "I live in Noida, I had come for some work last night, I was not aware of the fact that Odd-Even scheme is coming into effect from today onwards." Odd-even scheme will continue till Nov 15.