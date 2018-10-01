'October' will live on forever: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, who won the Best Actor award at the 9th Jagran Film Festival, says his film "October" will live on forever.

Varun on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the award for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

"Won best actor for 'October'. The shiuli flower has a life span only for a night but I have a feeling 'October' will live on forever," he wrote.

"October" is slice of life romantic drama film produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their Rising Sun Films banner. It also stars Banita Sandhu. The film depicts the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern unconditionally and unconventionally.

Varun, who is currently enjoying the success of "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India", will next be seen in "Kalank" along with actor Sanjay Dutt.

--IANS

dc/vm