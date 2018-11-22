Octavia Spencer's contribution to 'Green Book'

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Director Peter Farrelly says actress Octavia Spencer brought thoughtful sensitivity to "Green Book".

Spencer was on board as executive producer for "Green Book".

"Octavia brought to the project her unique insights and thoughtful sensitivity," Farrelly said in a statement.

"She is so gifted as an actress, but also a storyteller, and her insights about complex relationships between disparate personalities were invaluable. She had palpable enthusiasm for telling this story, and we feel very fortunate for her involvement," he added.

The film is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between working class Italian-American bouncer who becomes a driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960's American South.

The film is not a biopic but is inspired by the story about friendship between Donald Shirley, an erudite African-American pianist and his white chauffer Tony Lip.

Anil D. Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will release the movie in India. It will release on November 23.

--IANS

sug/sim