OCI Cardholders Will Need Special Permission For 'Tabligh, Journalistic Activities': New Home Ministry Rules

Overseas Citizens of India cardholders now need to obtain a special permit if they intend to take up research, any missionary or Tabligh activities, or any journalistic activities, according to new rules issued by the Union Home Ministry on Friday.

The MHA notification stated that those who want to take up such activities will need special permission from the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO). OCI holders who want to visit protected or restricted areas, or take up internship in a foreign diplomatic mission would also need to apply for prior permission.

Under the new rules, OCI cardholders can now apply for multiple entry lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose, apart from the activities mentioned above. They also give these foreign nationals parity with Indian citizens and with Non-Resident Indians on some matters.

OCI will be given parity with Indian nationals in case of tariffs in domestic air travel and in entry fees for national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites and museums in India.

OCI cardholders will be treated the same as NRIs when it comes to inter-country adoption of Indian children and appearing for the all India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (Mains), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or such other tests to make them eligible for admission only against any Non-Resident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat.