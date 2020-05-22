OCI Cardholders of Select Categories Allowed to Travel to India Amid Lockdown, Know if You Are Eligible

New Delhi, May 22: India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders of select categories to travel to the country amid the lockdown. The MHA, in its order, said the travel restrictions on OCI cardholders of four categories have been withdrawn. The travel relaxation is given to those OIC cardholders who are stranded abroad and wish to return to India. If you are an OCI cardholder, scroll down to check if you are eligible to travel to India amid the lockdown. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Minor children born to Indian national abroad and holding OCI cards.

OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like death in family.

Couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India.

University students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India.

The Indian government, under the Vande Bharat Mission, is bringing back Indians stranded abroad through special flights in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the world. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, as of Thursday afternoon, 23,475 Indians had returned. It included 4,883 workers, 4,196 students and 3,087 professionals.

As many as 2,59,001 people have registered to return from 98 countries, with 28 per cent of them being workers, 25 per cent students, 14.5 per cent professionals and 7.6 per cent short-term visa holders, like tourists. Fishermen, deportees and those granted amnesty have also applied for evacuation.