Objective of IAF strike was to act decisively against terrorist infrastructure of JeM: Sushma Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was to act decisively against terrorist infrastructure of JeM. Speaking during the 16th Foreign Ministers Meeting of Russia-India-China (RIC) in China's Wuzhen, Swaraj said, "Following the Pulwama terrorist attack, Pakistan denied any knowledge of the attack and out rightly dismissed claims by JeM. In the light of continued refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory and based on credible information that JeM was planning other attacks in various parts of India, the government of India decided to take pre-emptive action. It wasn't a military operation, no military installation were targeted. The limited objective of the pre-emptive strike was to act decisively against terrorist infrastructure of JeM to pre-empt another terror attack in India. India doesn't wish to see further escalation of situation. It'll continue to act with responsibility and restraint."