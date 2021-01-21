Obama Redux: Who’s Who of the Biden-Harris Cabinet

In an interview with CNN, President Joe Biden had expressed that his Cabinet would be a microcosm for the United States, saying that his administration, “both in the White House and outside in the Cabinet, is going to look like the country,” CNN quoted.

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United Stated on Wednesday, 20 January, and Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, African-American and South Asian to hold high office.

This is what the Biden-Harris administration looks like:

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

The secretary of state is the chief adviser regarding foreign affairs, and comes right after the vice president in the line of succession. In the Obama adminstration, Antony Blinken served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser and has a history of working with Biden in the Senate.

Secretary of Treasury: Janet Yellen

The secretary of the treasury is the main advisor on all economic, financial and monetary issues. Janet Yellen was formerly the chief of the Federal Reserve, the United States’ central bank. She also played a vital role in the revival of the economy after the 2008 financial crisis and recession.

Secretary of Defense: Lloyd Austin

The retired army general, who has a history of of leading conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, will be the first African-American to hold this position. Austin was also the former head of the US Central Command.

Secretary of the Interior: Deb Haaland

As Interior Secretary, Haaland will work to help Biden to deliver on his climate promises, likely reinstating environmental and endangered species protections rolled back by the present government and reducing oil and gas drilling. This is also a historic appointment as she will be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.

Secretary of Agriculture: Tom Vilsack

In the Obama administration, the former Iowa Governmer led the department of agriculture for eight years after he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate for the second time in 2009.

Story continues

US Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Being the second black woman to ever be appointed this post, Thomas-Greenfield was the assistant Secretary of State for Africa during Obama’s administration. Her career in the Foreign Service spans over three decades.

Secretary of Labor: Marty Walsh

Walsh has been the Democratic Mayor of Boston since 2014. The pro-union politician previously headed the Boston Trades Council.

Secretary of Commerce: Gina Raimondo

Raimondo, who was also under consideration to be running for VP with Biden, was first elected governor in 2014 and also chaired the Democratic Governors Association in 2019.

Secretary of Education: Miguel Cardona

Known for advocating for public education, Cardona previously served as Connecticut's commissioner of education. He was the first Latino to hold the post.

Secretary of Transportation: Pete Buttigieg

Biden’s opponent in the Democratic primaries, Buttigieg is the youngest of Biden's Cabinet ministers at just 38 years old. He is also the first openly gay person to be given a Cabinet post confirmed by the Senate.

Secretary of Energy: Jennifer Granholm

The Michigan governor led the state during the Great Recession, and worked alongside the Obama administration to rescue the US auto industry. She also encouraged investments in green energy.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Marcia Fudge

A member of the House Agriculture Committee and Committee on Education and Labor, Fudge will be working on the housing crisis advanced by the pandemic. She formerly chaired the Congressional Black Caucus and was recently elected for a seventh term in Congress from the Cleveland area.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough

McDonough was the Chief of Staff during Obama’s second term as president and prior to that, his principal deputy national security adviser, during the 2011 Navy SEAL operation that killed Osama bin Laden.

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Xavier Becerra

The California Attorney will assume the critical role of supervising the implementation of the government’s COVID-19 response.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

A refugee from Havana, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and immigrant to head the agency responsible for the implementation of the nation's immigration policies and border laws.

The other Cabinet appointments include Neera Tanden as the Secretary of of the Office of Management and Budget; Avril Haines, Secretary of National Intelligence; Ron Klaine, Chief of Staff; John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Kathrine Tai, U.S Trade Representative; Isabel Guzman, Small Business Administrator; Cecelia Rouse, Chair of Council of Economic Advisors; and Eric Lander, Presidential Science Advisor and Director of Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Also Read: Who is Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s Director of Management & Budget?

(With inputs from CNN)

Also Read: Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address Gives Hope To Millions Who Stutter

. Read more on World by The Quint.Obama Redux: Who’s Who of the Biden-Harris CabinetFire at Serum Institute: 5 Dead, Vaccine Production Not Affected . Read more on World by The Quint.