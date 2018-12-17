Oath ceremony: Congress won't be able to stay for long, says Subramanian Swamy

After Congress party came in power after the recent assembly elections in three states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, now senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel are all set to take oath as the Chief Ministers (CM) of the respective states. Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on the same said, "I would welcome a one to one contest because these people are all mutual antagonisms both electorally and cast-wise. They won't be able to stay for long so let there be bipolarity for some time and then you will see that they'll start falling apart. They have never come together in completion earlier". "The time United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power that was because Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee thought that India shining is enough to win elections but we need the glue of Hindutva to make our party workers work and that mistake we won't do again", Swamy added.