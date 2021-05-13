O2 Concentrator Case: Navneet Kalra’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected

A Delhi court on Thursday, 13 May, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra, who owns Khan Chacha and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, in connection with a case related to hoarding oxygen concentrators. The court had yesterday reserved its order on the plea.

The court was hearing Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the police seizing oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

The court had on Tuesday, 11 May, refused to give any interim relief from arrest to Kalra in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case.

What Charges Have Been Filed Against Kalra?

A case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, has been filed against Kalra, following the seizure of 524 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants in the national capital. Four men were arrested during the raids, while Kalra is absconding.

The case of hoarding the life-saving equipment comes at a time when the second wave of COVID is wreaking havoc across the country, with several reports of patients dying due to lack of oxygen.

According to the Delhi Police, it is suspected that Kalra and his family have left Delhi since the oxygen concentrators were found. Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, the cops added.

As per the investigators, evidence shows that oxygen concentrators that were bought for Rs 14,000 to 15,000 were later sold for over Rs 70,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has asked the accused in the alleged black marketing and hoarding cases of oxygen, drugs etc filed after 2 May to appear before the court virtually on the next date of hearing.

