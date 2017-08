Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister under the merged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in the state. He will also be given the additional charge of Finance Ministry. Earlier in the day, O. Panneerselvam visited the Marina Beach to pay tributes to the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.