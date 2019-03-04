O.P. Jindal Global varsity, University of Wollongong ink strategic partnership

Wollongong (New South Wales), March 4 (IANS) India's O.P. Jindal Global University and the University of Wollongong (UoW) in Australia's New South Wales have signed a strategic partnership/memorandum of understanding through which students and faculty members from each institution can spend time at the other in short or longer term exchange programmes.

The objective is "not only to begin a solid partnership between JGU and UoW but also to provide a strong platform for engagement between the two Universities that would qualitatively impact the learning and growth of students and faculty alike," a UoW statement said.

Welcoming the JGU delegation, UoW Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Wellings said: "We are delighted with this first step -- in what we hope will be a long term friendship with a very fine Indian higher education institution. JGU, though a young university, has already made a solid name for itself in many areas of teaching, research and community engagement. We view this partnership as a strategic development to help us -within a higher education context -- further strengthen the social, cultural and economic links between Australia and India. We feel that JGU is an ideal institution through which to enable that development."

Apart from student exchange opportunities, faculty and researchers at both universities can conduct joint research and joint teaching, while encouraging collaboration in international publications.

"This collaborative spirit exemplifies the noteworthy work conducted by JGU's Centre for India Australia Studies (CIAS), headed by Professor Shaun Star. The CIAS was founded by Professor Star three years ago and is the first and only Centre with a focus on the India-Australia bilateral relationship embedded within an Indian Higher Education Institution. The CIAS has hosted hundreds of Australians in India since the Centre's inauguration; and continue to be a strong site for building awareness of Australia in India, while fostering very solid ties in the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

Noting that JGU celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, Vice Chancellor Professor C. Raj Kumar said: "As the youngest Indian university to break into the QS Asia and QS BRICS rankings, (this) signing reflects JGU's genuine commitment to fostering partnerships of mutually beneficial value with leading global universities."

"As part of this, we are especially keen to deepen our ties with Australian higher education institutions. And so I am particularly pleased that JGU students will have the unique opportunity to learn at the University of Wollongong, one of the best modern higher education institutions ranked within the top 250 global universities," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Colin Picker, UoW's Dean, Faculty of Law, said: "Wollongong is delighted with the partnership and we look forward to it as a step toward strengthening collaboration with the leading set of Indian-and indeed Asian universities, including JGU."

Professor Star also remarked that the partnership reflects the vision of the Vice Chancellors of JGU and UoW that collaboration in higher education leads not only to stronger institutional ties but bridges the gap between Australia and India. "This partnership will create stronger people-to-people linkages and research collaborations between students and faculty in India and Australia. This can only be a good thing for both nations," he added.

