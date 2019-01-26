NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Always helps whenever Dhoni stays till last: Kedar Jadhav

After India beat New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui by 90 runs, Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav said that whenever M.S. Dhoni "stays till the last", it always helps the team. "We wanted to bat first, it started off well. Shikhar and Rohit are showing the class and how consistent they have been in the last few years. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and Rayudu also played a crucial knock. It definitely helps when Mahi stays till the last," said Jadhav.