NZ Embassy Seeks Oxygen Cylinders, Gets Help From Cong’s Srinivas

As the country continues to see a surge in COVID cases, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi tweeted on Sunday, 2 May, that it had reached out to various sources for oxygen cylinders.

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry. — NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

Srinivas BV, National President of Congress’ Youth Wing, tweeted a video of his team arriving at the New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders.

“New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders. Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill (sic),” he wrote.

Update- New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders.



Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill. https://t.co/BzGwj0wm0q pic.twitter.com/vu6TUhD1r8 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that it was in touch with the High Commissions and was responding to their medical demands.

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/ Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," the statement mentioned.

Earlier in the day, the account had tagged Srinivas BV asking if he could help arrange oxygen cylinders. However, the tweet was later taken down.

You can view the archived version here.

UNSOLICITED SUPPLY: JAISHANKAR ON HELP GIVEN TO PHILIPPINES EMBASSY

On Saturday, the National President of Congress’ Youth Wing had shared visuals of the team helping the Philippines Embassy in India with oxygen cylinders.

#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi. @indembmanila pic.twitter.com/IkvcKAtdR3 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 1, 2021

Responding to senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh’s tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had checked with the Philippines Embassy and that the supply given was an “unsolicited one”.

“MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling (sic),” he wrote.

MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling. @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/G3jPE3c0nR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2021

Jairam Ramesh had thanked Srinivas BV for the efforts made by the team and criticised the MEA by saying, “While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I’m stunned that the youth wing of the Opposition is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping. (sic)”

India on Sunday, 2 May, reported 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 cases with 3,689 people having lost the battle to the infection in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

