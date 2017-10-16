NZ cricket squad brush up their skills before locking horns with 'Men in Blue'

Ahead of their three-day One Day International (ODI) series against the 'Men in Blue' on October 22, the New Zealand Cricket Team sweated out in a practising session in Mumbai on Monday. The Kiwis arrived in India on Friday. New Zealand will lock their horns with Indian cricketers in three-series ODI matches, to be held at Mumbai (October 22), Pune (October 25) and Kanpur (October 29). The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI matches followed by a three-match T20 series.