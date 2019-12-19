NYOOOZ on ground zero: Lucknow protest CAA and NRC

Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law, which grants citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014, when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. About 20 people have been taken into custody. Protesters in Sambhal district set ablaze a state roadways bus and damaged police vehicles.