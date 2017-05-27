NXT live event in Manchester cancelled: Check remaining schedule of WWE UK tour 2017

Getty

WWE cancelled their NXT live event scheduled for June 6 at the Manchester Arena, in the aftermath of the terror attack that took place during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue on Monday, May 22.

Ironically, 22 people died in the Manchester terror attack, while plenty more were injured. Ariana Grande, meanwhile, was left "broken" and she decided to indefinitely suspend the rest of her 2017 world tour.

Manchester was an integral part of the WWE's NXT tour of UK, which also includes Leeds, Aberdeen and Brighton. NXT superstars Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Killian Dain, Nikki Cross, Ember Moon and more are advertised to participate.

Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund We are offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds. - WWE statement

WWE also announced that they would be donating to the 'We Love Manchester' Emergency Fund. Football arch-rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, meanwhile, also united to donate £1million to the emergency fund.

As per a Manchester United release on May 25, the fund swelled to £3million within just 24 hours!

WWE tour of UK 2017: Remaining key dates

WWE NXT Live - Aberdeen (June 5)

WWE NXT Live - Leeds (June 7)

WWE NXT Live - Brighton (June 8)

WWE Live Glasgow - November 1

WWE Live Brighton - November 2

WWE Live Wembley - November 3

WWE Live Minehead - November 4

WWE Live Cardiff - November 5

WWE Raw Manchester - November 6

WWE SmackDown Live Manchester - November 7

WWE Live Leeds - November 8

WWE Live Nottingham - November 9

