NWDA Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 62 posts, apply at nwda.gov.in

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has invited applications for the vacancies of Junior Engineer(Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Stenographer Grade-II, and Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC). In total, there are 62 posts available. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website nwda.gov.in. The last date to register is 25 June.

The interested candidates are advised to follow these steps to apply:

- Go to nwda.gov.in

- Click on the 'Apply online' link related to the notification

- A new page will open

- Fill in all the requisite information including the post for which you are applying for

- Upload recent scanned photograph and digital signature

- Upload all the relevant documents of educational qualifications, caste certificate [SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/EWS], experience certificate, and disability certificate

- Tick the declaration and submit

- Now, log in using id and password and fill the application form

- Pay the fee and submit the form

- Save a copy. If required, take a printout of the form for future reference

To register, click here

To log in, click here

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 18

Hindi Translator - 1

Jr Accounts Officer -5

Upper Division Clerk - 12

Stenographer Grade-II - 5

Lower Division Clerk - 23

Out of the total number of posts, 4 percent vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disability(PWD).

Application fee:

For General and OBC candidates - Rs 840

For SC/ST/Women/EWS and PWD category candidates=Rs 500

Candidates, who are already in government service, should submit their applications through their respective office or department. They will also have to submit a "No Objection Certificate" obtained from the authority competent to issue such NOC at the time of the document verification process after the candidate's name appears in the merit list.

The date for the computer-based examination will be notified later. Candidates are required to keep visiting the official website, nwda.gov.in, for further updates.

