NVIDIA to Host Digital GTC in October Featuring Keynote From CEO Jensen Huang and Continuous Programming Around the World

Global Online Conference on Oct. 5-9 to Feature 500+ Sessions in AI, Data Science and More; Live Content and Interaction with Tech Leaders Worldwide Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India NVIDIA announced that it will be hosting its GPU Technology Conference, running Oct. 5-9, and featuring a recorded keynote address by CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

GTC will feature the latest innovations in AI, data science, graphics, high-performance and edge computing, networking, autonomous machines and VR for a broad range of industries and government services. Seven separate programming streams will run across North America, Europe, Israel, India, Taiwan, Japan and Korea — each with access to live demos, specialized content, local startups and sponsors.

“GTC is the only conference that brings together the leading developers, top decision makers in business and government, experts from research institutions and leading platform providers to advance the state of the art in the foremost areas of technology,” said Greg Estes, vice president of corporate marketing and developer programs at NVIDIA. “We’re thrilled to be able to share the amazing work of more than 500 experts from NVIDIA and our worldwide community to solve today’s toughest challenges.” GTC will include over 500 sessions, including live sessions and on-demand recordings. Live sessions will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions and interact with experts in AI and other fields from a diverse lineup of companies and organizations. Many of the world’s leading technology organizations will be participating. Sponsors include AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, Facebook, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, VMware, Cisco, Lenovo, ASUS, Booz Allen Hamilton, and IBM.

GTC will also include a series of panels bringing together experts and policymakers to discuss topics ranging from national strategies to equitable AI.

Attendees in India will have the opportunity to take part in a kickoff session featuring regional leaders in government and enterprise discussing opportunities for the use of AI and HPC. GTC will host over 20 local talks in India, along with more than 120 sessions from North America. Local programming will take place in the evenings for attendee convenience.

Out of 16 NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute full-day workshops, six will be hosted by regional experts from Europe, Israel and India.

Developers can strengthen their skills by registering to participate in one of 16 full-day training workshops organized by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. Available around the world, the workshops teach the latest skills in CUDA®, RAPIDS™, natural language processing and more.

GTC will also feature a full startup track, hosted by NVIDIA Inception, that will include presentations from the world’s leading AI startup CEOs, technical sessions with NVIDIA engineers, and panels with NVIDIA’s top executives on where AI is headed next.

See more of what GTC has to offer this fall and register to attend at www.nvidia.com/gtc.

About NVIDIA NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.

More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the date of GTC; what GTC will feature and its programs; who GTC brings together; the number of experts from NVIDIA and its community being brought together for GTC; and GTC’s sessions, panels, events, content, attendees and sponsors are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

