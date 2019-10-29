Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty celebrate 'Bhai Phonta' at Kolkata's old age home

Kolkata celebrated 'Bhai Phonta' with great fervour on October 29. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan participated in 'Bhai Phonta' celebration at an old age home along with TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty. 'Bhai Phonta' is a Bengali Hindu festival that is usually celebrated two days after 'Kali Puja'. On this day, sisters apply sandalwood 'tilak' on their brothers' forehead and pray for their safety, well-being and success.