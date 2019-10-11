Nushrat Jahan participates in 'Sindoor Khela' with husband in Kolkata

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nushrat Jahan participated in 'sindoor khela' in Kolkata on Oct 11. She was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal. 'Sindoor Khela' is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with vermillion. While speaking to mediapersons on the controversies related to her, Nushrat Jahan said, "Nothing more important than humanity and love and every religion speaks of humanity and love. I am the person representing people so people do not have only one religion."