Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin soon: CM Arvind Kejirwal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Nursery admission in the national capital will begin soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

'We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic,' he said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools on educational reforms in the post-COVID-19 era.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable. School principals were opposed to the idea of not admitting students in nursery this year.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission.

During the interaction, Kejriwal said, 'Education is our top priority. That's why we had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for education in our very first budget. It was unprecedented and unheard of. The Delhi government is committed to work for the most fundamental needs of common people. Hence we have worked to transform government schools and hospitals in Delhi.' 'Getting quality education is a dream of every individual, irrespective of their economic background. Earlier, students from underprivileged backgrounds were not getting quality education. But our government has ensured that everyone gets the best possible education. Providing quality education to every student is our dream,' he added.

The chief minister said that private schools in Delhi have been performing well for a long time.

'There are close to a hundred Delhi schools in the top 200 private schools in India. Our government has worked to transform the government schools in the last 5-6 years and has brought them at par with the private schools. Government schools and private schools are two arms of the Delhi education system and our government prioritises education reforms in private schools also.

'The Delhi model of COVID management was appreciated across the world because government hospitals and private hospitals worked together in close coordination. Similarly, government schools and private schools need to work together to create a world-class education system in Delhi,' he said.

Kejriwal said he is completely in favour of autonomy to private schools but added the government will not allow injustice to students and parents.

'We are in complete favour of autonomy to private schools, at the same time the Delhi government would not allow any injustice to happen to our students and their parents,' he said. PTI GJS SMN