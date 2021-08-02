Number of Weird Days in August Will Surprise You

While most of the people know about this day dedicated for friendship and celebrate it with a lot of enthusiasm, very few know about another day that is celebrated on the same date. It is called National Girlfriends Day. Similarly, a number of weird days are celebrated in the month of August and very few people would know about them. Let’s have a look at some of those.

On August 1 the National Girlfriend Day is celebrated by people in the United States to let the special woman in their life know that they are very important to them and that they love and respect them a lot. According to reports, the word girlfriend was first used in 1863 among the youngsters to define a woman’s female friend. Then, after the 1920s, people started using this word to refer to someone’s romantic female interest.

Apart from this, there is a list of weird days celebrated in August. August 2 is celebrated as Ice Cream Sandwich Day; August 3 is celebrated as Watermelon Day and August 5 is celebrated as Work Like A Dog Day. In the US August 10 is celebrated as National Lazy Day. This informal leave is for honouring lazy people. Other days celebrated are Middle Child Day on August 12 and National Tell A Joke Day on August 16 in the US.

Similarly, August 22 is celebrated as Be An Angel Day, August 23 is celebrated as Ride like a wind day. There is also a Kiss and Make up day which is celebrated on August 25. Even the last day of the month is celebrated in a unique way as the Eat Outside Day. Whether you celebrate it or not it is always interesting to know about such things happening around you. Isn’t it?

