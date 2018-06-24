Number of trees to be cut in redevelopment project is overstated: NBCC

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria returned to India from Pakistan on Sunday. He returned to India via Atari-Wagah Border. He expressed his concerns on being not allowed to meet with the Indian pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad. "I was not allowed to go in to meet with the Indian pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad, which is a normal diplomatic duty of an envoy. It has been taken up at all levels. We hope such things are not repeated", said Ajay Bisaria while talking to ANI. India has summoned Pakistan's deputy high commissioner in New Delhi on this matter.