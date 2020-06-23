Number Game: Districts Surrounding 3 Metros See Surge in Covid-19 Cases

India’s three megacities – Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi (M-C-D) account for nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total Covid-19 cases. While the cases in the national capital have tripled since Unlock 1.0, the growth in Chennai is marginally slower and Mumbai’s rate of growth has significantly dipped.

Delhi has witnessed three successive days of 3000-plus cases. Its average of 3,255 cases of the past three days is way higher than the corresponding average of Mumbai which stands at 1,234. The city is fast catching up with the financial capital and may soon overtake Mumbai if the current trend continues.

The national capital was reporting approximately half the cases of Mumbai till the end of Lockdown 4.0 but numbers have exponentially gone up post lifting of the restrictions since June 1.

Mortality Rate (MR) of these three cities has also gone up substantially. Mumbai reported 136 deaths on June 20 – its highest daily count and its MR has increased from 3.53% on May 20 to 5.52% on June 21. Delhi’s rate of growth of deaths has been the highest with the MR more than doubling in this period from 1.59% to 3.64%. Meanwhile, Chennai’s MR also went up from 0.83% to 1.46%.

What has compounded the problem for Mumbai-Chennai-Delhi is the rise in the number of cases in their larger metropolitan areas and neighbouring districts.

