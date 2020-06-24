NTTF's Free Webinar on 'International Diploma in Information Technology and Data Science' With NCC Education, UK on Global Study and Career Opportunities

BANGALORE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) is organizing a free webinar on 'International Diploma in Information Technology and Data Science' along with NCC Education, UK, Offering Global career pathways and study opportunities in USA, UK and Australian universities on June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

The online seminar will be presented by Esther Chesterman, GM, NCC Education, UK and B V Sudharshan, Deputy Managing Director, NTTF.

Join the online seminar to get valuable insights into the International education opportunities that can be leveraged. Participants can learn about the International Diploma programs offered by NTTF in collaboration with NCC Education, UK.

To register for the online seminar, please visit: https://www.nttftrg.com/blog/free-webinar-on-international-diploma-of-nttf-india-with-ncc-uk Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) has recently reached a milestone in their journey. It is now accredited by the prestigious NCC Education Ltd, UK. NTTF is one of the premier institutions of India which is addressing the industry-academia gap and training their students to be industry ready with employment-based and industry-integrated courses. It offers a wide range of industry-integrated programs at Diploma and Post-Diploma levels.

NCC Education Ltd. is a global provider and awarding body of British education. The NCC Education, UK provides students with the opportunity to gain internationally recognized British qualifications by studying at one of its global network of Accredited Partner Canters, either through the classroom or online.

Explore Study and Work abroad Opportunities : https://www.nttftrg.com/blog/free-webinar-on-international-diploma-of-nttf-india-with-ncc-uk The accreditation has been issued by NCC Education, UK after a thorough verification of NTTF's 'International Diploma in IT and Data Science' offering Global study and career options.

NTTF is accredited to offer the following NCC Education, UK programs: • Level 3 Diploma in Computing (L3DC) • Level 4 Diploma in Computing (L4DC) • Level 4 Diploma in Business Information Technology (L4DBIT) Level 5 Diploma in Computing (L5DC) • Level 5 Diploma in Business Information Technology (L5DBIT) • UCLAN BSc (Hons) Business Computing and Information System (UCLAN BCIS) International Degree in partnership with NCC Education Ltd.

All students must enrol for 3 year NTTF program. Eligibility for entry: 12 std / ITI. On completion NTTF students are eligible to receive: • NTTF Diploma • Level 5 Diploma In Business Information Technology from NCC, UK Level 5 (L5DBIT) (RQF) • Certifications from NSDC, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Govt of India.

Subsequently students are eligible to pursue higher studies in various UK,USA, Australia universities, online UCLAN or Onsite, UK at additional costs.

National Computing Centre NCC established in 1991 and globally recognised. Fully accredited UK awarding body and global provider of British education in Business, Computing and University access courses. Strong partnerships with 70 well established UK and International Universities over 50 countries. Ofqual is the regulator of qualifications, examinations and assessments in England and vocational qualifications in Northern Ireland and the regulatory body of UK. NCC, Education is recognised by Ofqual https://register.ofqual.gov.uk/Detail/Index/1111?category=organisations&query=NCC About Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF): Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), a premier institute of India, has been imparting technical training since 1959 with centres spread across India in 16 states. It has always focused on offering vocational training and education to the youth in India. It has gained support from the Central government of India, MSDE, and gained popularity among many State governments. It operates from 16 centres and delivers high standards of corporate and vocational training with an impressive industry-connect. NTTF has positively impacted thousands of youth and working professionals through 'learn and earn' and other models of work-integrated programs delivered in close collaboration with the industry. 60+ Years Institution | PAN India presence | 50,000 + graduated | Worldwide spread of Alumni